AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

