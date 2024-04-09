Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.92. Annexon shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 39,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

