Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

AIRC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 8,834,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

