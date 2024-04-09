Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,944,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,564,279 shares.The stock last traded at $38.63 and had previously closed at $38.38.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 28.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

