APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 30306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

APG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,751,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

