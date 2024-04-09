Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 133,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,099,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.