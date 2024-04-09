AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.63% of AptarGroup worth $132,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

