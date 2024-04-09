Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 6th Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $651,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $382,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,951. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

