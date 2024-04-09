Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

