ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $164.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

