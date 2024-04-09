Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $180.66 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ark has a market cap of $180.66 million and $9.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001854 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,040,320 coins and its circulating supply is 180,041,094 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

