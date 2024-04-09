ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 7.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

