Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,017. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

