Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $23.83 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 15.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

