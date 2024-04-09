Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,844.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,844 ($73.97) and last traded at GBX 5,840 ($73.91), with a volume of 170997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,736 ($72.60).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.08) to GBX 5,100 ($64.55) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.07) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,709.38 ($59.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,964.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,389.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,132.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,739.73%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

