ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $982.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $950.40 and its 200-day moving average is $773.66. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $387.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

