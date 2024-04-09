Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
