Asset Management Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 138,960 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Brookfield comprises 4.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 168,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BN shares. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

