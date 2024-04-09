Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $181.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.58. Atkore has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 2,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

