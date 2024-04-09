ATOR Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.55 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $143.55 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,485.282 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 3.64740363 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,578,467.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

