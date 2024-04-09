Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

CAT stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.49. 1,158,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.