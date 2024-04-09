Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

RF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 1,551,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,852. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

