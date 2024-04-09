Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,436. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.23.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

