Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.33 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 8,486,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,782,975. The firm has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

