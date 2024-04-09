Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,785. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.