Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,487.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

