Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,013,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.61. 1,021,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,983. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

