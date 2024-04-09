Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 385 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,717. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

