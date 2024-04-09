Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 599 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. 1,813,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

