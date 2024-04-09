Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 652 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

