Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 785 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

