Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $248.36. 534,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,355. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.83 and its 200 day moving average is $238.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.