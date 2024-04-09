Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

