Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 1.7 %

AWX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

