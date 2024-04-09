B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. 402,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $129.39. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

