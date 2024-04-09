B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. 497,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.