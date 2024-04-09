B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 4,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. 4,249,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,369. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.