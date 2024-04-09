B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,264,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,002. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.