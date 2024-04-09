B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,007.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,966,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.11. 710,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

