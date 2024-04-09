B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,746,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Up 0.5 %

SHOP traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. 1,871,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,985. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

