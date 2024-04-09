B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.77% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,560,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 130,404 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,756. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

