B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 1,659,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,125. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

