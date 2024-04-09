B. Riley Cuts Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $3.13 on Friday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $381.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 4.12.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

