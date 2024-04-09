B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,614 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

