BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314 ($16.63).
BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price objective for the company.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at BAE Systems
In related news, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($63,226.68). In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.88), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,268,998.61). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($63,226.68). Insiders have bought a total of 16,867 shares of company stock worth $23,122,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
