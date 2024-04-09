Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Baidu were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Baidu Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,792. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $156.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

