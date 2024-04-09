Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 4,078,723 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.99% of Enphase Energy worth $539,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.86. 1,299,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.