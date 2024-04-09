Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,043,173 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.38% of Pinterest worth $344,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,937. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -566.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,531,381 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

