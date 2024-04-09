Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 429,071 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $321,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

Autodesk stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 244,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.