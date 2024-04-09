Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,063 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,314,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.38.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
